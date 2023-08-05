Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,418 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM opened at $52.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.81.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In related news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares in the company, valued at $912,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

