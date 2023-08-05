Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 18,316 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,316 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 148.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1,850.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BOCOM International lowered shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.10 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.99.

XPeng Price Performance

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

