Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 21,037 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,037 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ST. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

