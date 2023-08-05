Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 25,218 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,218 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at $69,268,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,268,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,998 shares of company stock worth $2,714,356. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on J. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.60.

NYSE J opened at $127.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $136.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.48.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.25%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

