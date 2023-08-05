Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 39,551 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,551 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 102.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.65.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at $30,184,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,800. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZI opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.55. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

