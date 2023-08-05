Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 4,037 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

NYSE:STZ opened at $268.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,573,486 shares of company stock worth $1,025,201,775. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

