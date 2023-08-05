Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 57,210 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,210 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IGT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

