Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 7,033 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of JOYY by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of JOYY by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JOYY by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 43,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of JOYY by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Trading Down 0.4 %

JOYY stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.60. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

JOYY Increases Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.32. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $583.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

JOYY Profile

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.