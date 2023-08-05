Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 858,239 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 336,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858,239 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. FPR Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 31,955,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,719,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,027,000 after buying an additional 344,658 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,415,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,255,000 after buying an additional 108,068 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,508,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,559,000 after buying an additional 346,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TV. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.80 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.10 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Up 2.1 %

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

Shares of TV stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.68%.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.