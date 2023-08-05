Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 873 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1,770.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 31,520 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $179.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.99 and its 200 day moving average is $220.00. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.16 and a fifty-two week high of $247.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total value of $1,255,707.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $96,679,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total value of $1,255,707.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $96,679,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,501 shares of company stock worth $6,169,295 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.