Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MANH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,892.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.5 %

MANH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $186.83 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.18 and a 52 week high of $208.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.04.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Featured Stories

