Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,527 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 377,024 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $162,427,000 after buying an additional 4,455,557 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $795,705,000 after buying an additional 2,586,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $247,675,000 after buying an additional 1,801,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $258,717,000 after buying an additional 1,775,711 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COIN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. Compass Point increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,681,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 404,651 shares of company stock worth $31,064,713 over the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COIN stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $114.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.81. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.72.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.95) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

