Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of R. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 115,284.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after buying an additional 3,375,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2,158.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,958,000 after acquiring an additional 395,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 315,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after acquiring an additional 235,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

Ryder System Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:R opened at $101.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average of $88.07. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $103.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, CFO John J. Diez sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $673,048.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,745,350.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John J. Diez sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $673,048.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,745,350.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 16,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $1,659,094.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,933 shares in the company, valued at $7,330,692.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,932. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.