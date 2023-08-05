Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 283.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Saia were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of Saia by 6.1% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 427.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 80.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Saia by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.59, for a total value of $1,182,080.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,295.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.59, for a total value of $1,182,080.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,295.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,097 shares of company stock worth $4,695,747 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $424.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.57. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.70 and a twelve month high of $437.63.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Saia from $355.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Saia from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.31.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

