SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 241.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 72.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $132.96 on Friday. SAP SE has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 35.08%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

