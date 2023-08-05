SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Cut by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $1,220,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 313,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SBAC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.71.

SBA Communications stock opened at $222.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.51 and a fifty-two week high of $356.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.07.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 73.12%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

