Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,749 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $574,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $92,189,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,865,000 after acquiring an additional 29,540 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

NASDAQ STX opened at $66.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.78. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $83.64.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -109.80%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.