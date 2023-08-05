ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 0.0 %

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.90. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $93.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

