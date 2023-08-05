SG Americas Securities LLC Has $382,000 Stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 238,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after buying an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after buying an additional 81,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

BY opened at $22.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

