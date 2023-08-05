Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 206.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. TheStreet raised Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.53. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.55 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

