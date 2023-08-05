Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $6.87 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.71.

Amazon.com Stock Up 8.3 %

Insider Activity

Amazon.com stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 332.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

