SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,861 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SLM were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SLM in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 138.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Price Performance

NASDAQ SLM opened at $15.59 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). SLM had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $777.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SLM news, EVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 7,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $120,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLM Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.