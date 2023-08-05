Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 938.4% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $39.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.24. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $44.93.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $188.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

