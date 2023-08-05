SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 80.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.71 and a 12-month high of $196.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.03 and its 200 day moving average is $158.77.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,260,002.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,562 shares of company stock worth $2,074,469. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

