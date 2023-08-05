STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $77.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STAA. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

Shares of STAA opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.39. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,852,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,270,000 after purchasing an additional 114,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,160,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,633,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,637,000 after acquiring an additional 60,914 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,347,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,161,000 after acquiring an additional 107,245 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

