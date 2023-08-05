STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price target of $77.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STAA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair cut STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.91.

STAA stock opened at $48.35 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.39. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.70 and a beta of 1.13.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

