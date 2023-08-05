STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. William Blair lowered STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $48.35 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 96.70 and a beta of 1.13.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

