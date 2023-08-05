STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STAA. Mizuho cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair downgraded STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of STAA opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.70 and a beta of 1.13. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 245.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $221,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $4,526,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $305,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.