StockNews.com Lowers Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) to Sell

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.28.

ADC stock opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $62.67 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average of $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 33.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,958.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.02 per share, with a total value of $1,890,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 330,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,800,129.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 85,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,001 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Agree Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

