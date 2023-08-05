Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 90.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,083 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America raised Sylvamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Sylvamo Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01. Sylvamo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 80.23% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $959.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Articles

