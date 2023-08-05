Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

NYSE SLVM opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.01. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $57.38.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 80.23%. The company had revenue of $959.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

