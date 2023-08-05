Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Symbotic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.55.

NASDAQ SYM opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 57.19%. The business had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,016.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,016.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,876,767 shares of company stock worth $501,752,086 over the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 46.1% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 50.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

