Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SYM has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair cut shares of Symbotic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Shares of SYM stock opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $64.14.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 57.19%. The company had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rollin L. Ford acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,016.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,876,767 shares of company stock valued at $501,752,086 over the last ninety days. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Symbotic during the second quarter worth about $534,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Symbotic by 325.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 130,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,523,000. 50.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

