Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,744 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 68.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

TRNO opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.56. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 70.11% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About Terreno Realty

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.