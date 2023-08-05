Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,125 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,062.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $319,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,061. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,792 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $319,472.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $1,010,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,602.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,288. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $346.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.