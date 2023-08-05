TG Therapeutics’ (TGTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $32.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TGTX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.34% and a negative return on equity of 282.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $157,187,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

