The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CAO Sells $215,808.84 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $215,808.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CG opened at $32.20 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.68.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 392,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 31,608 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,658,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,511,000 after buying an additional 307,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,403,000 after buying an additional 149,699 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.35.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

