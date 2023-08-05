The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Insider Bruce M. Larson Sells 13,413 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $434,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,069 shares in the company, valued at $13,043,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.35.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

