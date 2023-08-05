The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stock Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Insider Activity at St. Joe

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 100,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $6,114,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,095,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,204,285.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 100,700 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $6,114,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,095,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,204,285.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,595.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 589,100 shares of company stock worth $35,812,340 in the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

St. Joe Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on St. Joe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

JOE opened at $60.36 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.47.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

St. Joe Profile

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.