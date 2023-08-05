TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,380 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 721,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 108,147 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in TimkenSteel by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in TimkenSteel by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in TimkenSteel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 200,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 170,266 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $910.07 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.50 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 11.03%. TimkenSteel’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

