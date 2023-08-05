TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth about $6,005,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,745,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TrueBlue by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 173,004 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 86.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBI opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $470.89 million, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.42.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $475.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $104,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TrueBlue news, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,013.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $104,362.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

