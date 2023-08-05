Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Holdings Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,151.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66 and a beta of 2.00. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $40.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $354,082.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Ultra Clean news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $354,082.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,100.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,661 shares of company stock worth $480,645 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

