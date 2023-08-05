Unionview LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Unionview LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Unionview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Trading Up 8.3 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.71.

Shares of AMZN opened at $139.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 332.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

