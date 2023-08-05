Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 108 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,667 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $141.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.70. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $178.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

