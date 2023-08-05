Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 13,521 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 283.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after buying an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Trex by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,512,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after buying an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,917,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,506,000 after buying an additional 34,010 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.52. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $76.05.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

