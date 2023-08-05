Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,532 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,839,000 after purchasing an additional 365,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $441,452,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,385,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,572,000 after purchasing an additional 165,425 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:COLD opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,610.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -4,400.00%.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.