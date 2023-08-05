Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,935 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 283.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TopBuild by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in TopBuild by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in TopBuild by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $294.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.36. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $298.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,810.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TopBuild news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,810.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,427 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Bank of America upped their price target on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

