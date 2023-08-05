Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 838 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 125,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 945.1% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,571,000 after buying an additional 45,626 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 35,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cognex from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.87.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.