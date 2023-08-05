Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rollins by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after buying an additional 1,419,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,427,000 after buying an additional 1,331,911 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Rollins by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,580,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after buying an additional 1,095,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ROL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.27. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

