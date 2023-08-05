Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 12,809 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 283.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 11.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ciena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Ciena by 40.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $88,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,218. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

